PM call with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani: 13 May 2024

This afternoon [13 May 2024] the Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Prime Minister thanked Qatar for their ongoing efforts to try to negotiate a hostage deal. Both leaders agreed on the importance of a deal that secures the urgent release of hostages - ending the horrific ordeal of those being held and their loved ones – and getting more aid into Gaza, while progressing towards a sustainable and permanent ceasefire.

The Prime Minister shared his deep concern about the humanitarian impact of a full military incursion of Rafah, and updated the Amir on the UK’s support to ensure more humanitarian aid was flowing into Gaza via land, sea and air.

Turning to wider regional security, the leaders agreed it was right to continue to work with our allies to focus on de-escalation. The Prime Minister added that this was vitally important and in all our interests.

The Prime Minister praised Qatar’s recent work to support those in Ukraine who continue to face the devastating consequences of Russian aggression, including its efforts to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The leaders welcomed the already strong bilateral trade partnership and defence cooperation between the UK and Qatar. Both agreed on the importance of continuing to strengthen that cooperation in the future.