PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 7 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, this morning.

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the situation in the Middle East, adding that he was focused on ensuring de-escalation and supporting partners in the region to bring a return to stability and security.

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East highlighted the strength of the UK-Qatari relationship and the Prime Minister said he wanted to continue to drive that forward.

The deep defence cooperation between the two countries was unique and delivered opportunities to boost security for both countries, he added.

Turning to the situation in Israel and Gaza, the Prime Minister said the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank was unacceptable and set out how the UK would announce comprehensive measures in response in due course.

The leaders also discussed areas where the UK and Qatar could deepen cooperation, including in business and investment, and on clean energy.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.