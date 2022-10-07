PM call with the Amir of Qatar: 7 October 2022

Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister updated on her visit to the European Political Community meeting yesterday, and the leaders agreed that international unity was vital in such challenging global times.

Discussing the winter ahead, the Prime Minister welcomed the UK and Qatar’s close relationship on energy, and said the UK was taking vital steps to shore up its energy independence for the long term. She added that the UK wanted to become a net energy exporter by 2040.

The leaders also welcomed the increased defence and trade cooperation between the UK and Qatar, which bolstered economic growth and security in both countries.

The Amir said he looked forward to welcoming fans to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup next month, and thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support in ensuring it was a successful tournament.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.