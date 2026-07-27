PM call with the Amir of Kuwait: 26 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait yesterday.

The Prime Minister began the call by condemning the recent Iranian strikes on Kuwait and offered the UK’s full support against the hostility.

On defence partnerships, the Prime Minister underlined his desire to strengthen collaboration on defence, increasing the security of both nations.

Turning to trade, the two leaders discussed the recent signing of a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Gulf Cooperation Council, and the positive economic impact it would have for the two nations.

The Prime Minister spoke of the significant impact Kuwaiti investment was having in the UK, helping to drive growth and create thousands more jobs. The two leaders set out their ambitions to build on this work further.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again.