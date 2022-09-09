PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin: 9 September 2022
Prime Minister Liz Truss spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin this afternoon.
The Taoiseach shared Ireland’s sincere condolences with the Prime Minister following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, and reminisced about her momentous visit to Ireland in 2011.
The Prime Minister thanked the Taoiseach for his condolences, and the leaders agreed Her Majesty The Queen had played a central role in healing divides and bringing people together.