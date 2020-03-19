PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 19 March 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar today about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He set out the UK’s science-based approach and the measures the government has already taken to stop the spread of the virus and protect the public.

The leaders agreed on the importance of international coordination to support the global health response and minimise the economic impact on our citizens.

They also resolved to continue working together to strengthen our bilateral relationship and to support the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.