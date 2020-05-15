PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar: 15 May 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this afternoon.

They discussed the UK and Ireland’s approaches to tackling coronavirus and agreed on the importance of continued cooperation going forward, given the closeness of our two countries.

On the UK’s intention to impose quarantine restrictions on international travellers, the Prime Minister emphasised that there would be exemptions to these measures to respect the Common Travel Area.

The two leaders also spoke about the latest round of UK-EU negotiations. The Prime Minister said the UK will continue to work hard to reach an agreement and continues to believe that this is possible.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach looked forward to meeting again once the pandemic is over, and to building stronger links between the UK and Ireland.