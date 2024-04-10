PM call with Taoiseach Harris of Ireland: 10 April 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Ireland’s Taoiseach Simon Harris this afternoon, on the 26th anniversary since the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday Agreement), to congratulate him on his appointment.

The Prime Minister and Taoiseach began by reflecting on the strong UK-Ireland bilateral relationship and the shared importance of stability in Northern Ireland. They agreed that the restoration of the devolved institutions underpinned and deepened the British-Irish bilateral relationship.

They discussed the strengthening of the economic ties and growth in bilateral trade between the UK and Ireland as the closest of neighbours.

Turning to the Middle East, they agreed that Hamas should unconditionally release the remaining hostages from the deplorable 7th of October attack on Israel and expressed their grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and the need for Israel to accelerate the scale of aid delivered to Gaza. The Prime Minister reiterated his position that a two-state solution provided the best basis for a political settlement.

On Ukraine, the leaders agreed on the vital importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and protect European security. The Prime Minister looked forward to working more closely with Taoiseach on this important shared priority.

The leaders agreed to stay in contact in the coming months and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming the Taoiseach to the UK-hosted European Political Summit in July.