PM call with Sultan of Oman: 24 November 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al Said of Oman this morning, to discuss regional security, trade and the recent progress on coronavirus vaccines.

He reiterated the UK’s strong commitment to Oman and pledged to build on our long-standing partnership under the Sultan’s new leadership.

The leaders spoke about the crisis in Yemen, and the Prime Minister commended Oman’s efforts to bring the parties together and reach a negotiated solution to the conflict.

They also discussed the UK and Oman’s collaboration on security and defence, noting the new investment in the UK’s logistics hub at Duqm Port.