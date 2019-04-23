PM call with Sri Lankan PM: 23 April 2019

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka this afternoon.

She began by expressing her deepest condolences following the terrorist attacks that took place in Sri Lanka on Sunday, and conveyed the UK’s solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. Prime Minister Wickremesinghe gave his condolences to the UK following the deaths of British nationals in the attacks.

Prime Minister May offered UK support to Sri Lanka, including sending UK Counter-Terrorism policing experts to provide assistance to authorities in the country.