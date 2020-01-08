PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada: 8 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Trudeau of Canada.

He began by offering condolences for the Canadians who lost their lives in the Ukraine International Airlines crash.

The leaders discussed the need for urgent deescalation on all sides following last night’s airstrike on Iraqi bases hosting Coalition forces.

They also agreed on the importance of Coalition forces being able to continue their vital work in Iraq countering the shared threat from Daesh.

On the nuclear deal, the leaders committed to continue working together and with international partners to ensure Iran is prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon.