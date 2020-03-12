Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau: 12 March 2020
The Prime Minister spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this evening.
The leaders discussed the need for a coordinated international response to the coronavirus outbreak, including through the G7, and agreed on the importance of a science-based approach.
The Prime Minister raised climate change and the leaders agreed the need for ambitious action to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate efforts ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow this year.