PM call with Prime Minister Takaichi of Japan: 20 August 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, today.

The leaders discussed strengthening the UK-Japan partnership, including closer trade cooperation to drive growth and create opportunities in both countries.

Turning to defence, the Prime Minister set out his ambition for the UK, Japan and Italy to continue to strengthen defence security through GCAP and both leaders welcomed Canada becoming the first observer.

Moving to Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Takaichi for Japan’s ongoing support against Russia’s illegal invasion on Ukraine, and outlined the need to apply further pressure on Russia.

The leaders discussed challenges in the Indo-Pacific and the importance of the two nations to working together to support security and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister praised the work done by the Japanese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hiroshi Suzuki for helping deepen the relationship between the United Kingdom and Japan.

The two leaders looking forward to speaking again soon.