PM call with Prime Minister Siliņa of Latvia: 10 May 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa today.

The leaders began by reaffirming their unwavering commitment to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. They agreed it was their duty to support Ukraine in its fight for survival and welcomed efforts to increase the supply of drones as part of the UK-Latvia drone capability coalition.

They highlighted the importance of international partnerships including the Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO for ensuring global security.

Turning to illegal migration, the Prime Minister underlined the need for leadership and collaboration to tackle this shared global challenge.

The leaders looked forward to discussing these issues further at the upcoming UK hosted European Political Community in July.