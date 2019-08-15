PM call with Prime Minister Serraj of Libya: 15 August 2019

The Prime Minister received a call from Prime Minister Serraj of Libya to congratulate him on his appointment.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minster Serraj for the close cooperation of Libyan authorities in securing the extradition of Hashem Abedi, the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Libya and the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of all sides committing to a ceasefire and the need to return to political dialogue.

The leaders looked forward to meeting at the earliest opportunity