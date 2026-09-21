PM call with Prime Minister Ramgoolam of Mauritius: 21 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam, this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by setting out his intention for the UK and Mauritius to work closely together.

He noted the clear benefits the two countries could bring to each other across a range of shared objectives, including tackling climate change, combatting illicit finance, and boosting growth and trade, as they looked to create opportunities for people at home.

Turning to the future of the military base on Diego Garcia, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to working with Mauritius and the United States on a way forward that secures the operation of the base and protects UK national security.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact, with the Prime Minister adding that he hoped the UK Foreign Secretary and Mauritian Foreign Minister Ramful would be able to meet this week at UNGA to further strengthen the relationship between the UK and Mauritius.