PM call with Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius: 25 April 2024
The Prime Minister spoke to Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, this afternoon.
The Prime Minister spoke to Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, this afternoon.
They discussed the progress made in negotiations between the UK and Mauritius on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory/the Chagos Archipelago.
Both leaders reiterated their commitment to a mutually beneficial outcome and instructed their teams to continue to work at pace. They looked forward to speaking soon.