PM call with Prime Minister Orpo of Finland: 8 April 2024

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo, this morning. He welcomed Finland’s historic accession to Nato and critical contribution to Euro-Atlantic security, particularly in the face of growing threats from Russia.

The leaders agreed it was vital to continue supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, including by increasing Nato countries’ domestic munitions production and stockpiles. They highlighted the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia and unlocking finance for Ukraine’s defence and long-term recovery.

They also discussed the shared challenge of illegal migration, and the Prime Minister highlighted the need for innovative solutions across Europe.

The Prime Minister also expressed his condolences to the Finnish people for last week’s school attack, and looked forward to meeting Prime Minister Orpo the European Political Community meeting in the UK in July.