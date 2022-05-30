PM call with Prime Minister of Sri Lanka: 30 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe this afternoon.

He began by congratulating him on his recent re-appointment as Prime Minister and underlining the UK’s continuing support for the people of Sri Lanka during their current economic difficulties.

The Prime Minister stressed the role Putin’s barbaric invasion and senseless blockade of the Black Sea has played in exacerbating global food supply issues. He emphasised the need for the entire international community to take action against the horrors Putin is inflicting on the Ukrainian people.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also discussed the potential for further UK-Sri Lanka cooperation in areas including clean energy. They looked forward to working closely together in the coming years.