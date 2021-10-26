PM call with Prime Minister of Singapore: 26 October 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong this afternoon.

The leaders praised the enduring strength of the UK-Singapore relationship, which the Prime Minister said had both historic and future importance.

The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s ambition to strengthen our relationships in the Indo-Pacific, including with Singapore. He said this is exemplified by our ASEAN Dialogue Partner Status, our application to join the CPTPP and the deployment of the UK’s Carrier Strike Group, which visited Singapore earlier this year.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Lee discussed the importance of the upcoming COP26 Summit, which has the potential to be the crucial turning point on climate change.

The Prime Minister welcomed Singapore’s leadership and hoped that the country will utilise its technological prowess to achieve net zero by 2050 as well as taking further steps on phasing out coal.