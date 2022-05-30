PM call with Prime Minister of Pakistan: 30 May 2022

The Prime Minister spoke to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, today following his recent election.

Welcoming the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years, the Prime Minister said the relationship is incarnated in the close ties between our people.

They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment, with the Prime Minister highlighting the appointment of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan to drive those efforts.

On international affairs, Prime Minister Sharif recognised the UK’s efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of ending the immense human suffering and global economic instability caused by the invasion.

The Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for their help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban takeover of Kabul. The leaders welcomed ongoing cooperation and committed to work together to support a more peaceful and tolerant Afghanistan, noting the importance of ensuring girls can go to school.

Prime Minister Sharif passed on his congratulations on Her Majesty the Queen’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee, and the leaders looked forward to meeting in person in the near future.