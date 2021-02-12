PM call with Prime Minister of Libya: 12 February 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Abdulhamid Dabaiba, interim Prime Minister of Libya, this morning to congratulate him on his appointment and reaffirm the UK’s backing for the political process in Libya.

He offered our full support to his administration as they seek to implement the October 2020 ceasefire agreement and work to improve public services and governance.

Mr Dabaiba set out his intention to bring Libyans together and stabilise the country, and welcomed the assistance of the UK and wider international community in that effort.

They agreed to remain in close contact in the coming months as the interim government prepares for national elections later this year.