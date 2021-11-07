Press release

PM call with Prime Minister of Iraq: 7 November 2021

7 November 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, this afternoon.

He strongly condemned the attack on the Prime Minister’s home in Baghdad and offered his sympathies to those injured.

He made clear that the UK stands by the Iraqi people and supports the Prime Minister’s call for calm and restraint.

The leaders also discussed COP26 and welcomed opportunities to work together on tackling climate change.

