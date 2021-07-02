PM call with Prime Minister of Estonia: 2 July 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas this morning and reiterated the UK’s commitment to deepening our bilateral partnership.

The leaders discussed collaboration on cyber and security issues, including the successful ongoing deployment of UK troops to Estonia as part of the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

They also spoke about the shared global fight against COVID and progress on vaccinations.

The Prime Minister welcomed Estonia’s action to date on tackling climate change and encouraged the Estonian Government to join the Powering Past Coal Alliance, to speed up the international transition to renewable energy.

He also invited Prime Minister Kallas to attend the Global Partnership for Education Summit in London later this month, and looked forward to welcoming her to COP26 in Glasgow in November.