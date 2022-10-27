PM call with Prime Minister of Canada: 27 October 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this evening, committing to continue the strong partnership between our two countries.

The leaders welcomed the close alignment between the UK and Canada’s values and priorities, noting the important role of free market democracies in promoting global economic growth and stability.

They discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and agreed to continue working together to provide unequivocal support for Ukraine and ensure Vladimir Putin’s actions do not go unpunished or undeterred.

The Prime Minister also welcomed Canada’s support for the UK’s accession to the CPTPP Pacific trade bloc, and the leaders committed to deepen collaboration in trade and energy security.

They looked forward to working closely together through the G7 and bilaterally, and to meeting at the G20 in Indonesia next month.