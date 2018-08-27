PM call with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison: 27 August 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“This morning the Prime Minister spoke to the new Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison.

“Prime Minister May congratulated Prime Minister Morrison on his new role, and they agreed to work together to continue to build on the close partnership between the UK and Australia, particularly on trade and economic issues.

“They also discussed the importance of continued close cooperation on foreign and security policy and the Prime Minister thanked Australia for being an important ally in the aftermath of nerve agent use in Salisbury and for their commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“They looked forward to keeping in close touch in the period ahead and meeting in the future.”