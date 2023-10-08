PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel : 8 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon, following deadly attacks by Hamas against Israel.

He reaffirmed that the UK will stand with Israel unequivocally against these acts of terror. The Prime Minister offered Prime Minister Netanyahu any support Israel needs.

The Prime Minister outlined the diplomatic work the UK is doing to ensure the world speaks with one voice in opposition to these appalling attacks. Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s support.

The Prime Minister also stressed his commitment to ensuring the Jewish community in the UK feels safe and secure at this time.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact as the situation develops.