PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel: 3 August 2019

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel.

The leaders discussed the strength of the UK-Israel partnership and agreed to look for new ways to build on this when the UK leaves the EU, including by stepping up our trading ties.

They discussed the need to continue working together to counter Iran’s destabilising activity in the region, to defend freedom of navigation, and to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other again at the earliest opportunity.