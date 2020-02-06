PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu: 6 February 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier today.

They discussed the United States’ proposals for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and the Prime Minister reiterated his support for US efforts.

He also underlined the UK’s longstanding view on the importance of a two state solution, with Jerusalem as the shared capital of both sides, and our opposition to the unilateral annexation of territory.

The leaders agreed that we should continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship following the UK’s departure from the EU, including in areas such as trade.