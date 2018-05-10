Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu: 10 May 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister held a telephone call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today.
The Prime Minister condemned the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces, and said we strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iranian aggression.
The Prime Minister noted our statement calling on Iran to refrain from any further attacks, and for calm on all sides.
They agreed it was vital for the international community to continue working together to counter Iran’s destabilising regional activity, and for Russia to use its influence in Syria to prevent further Iranian attacks.
The Prime Minister reiterated our position on the Iran nuclear deal, noting that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the deal is upheld, as the best way of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.