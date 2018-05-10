PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu: 10 May 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

The Prime Minister held a telephone call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier today.

The Prime Minister condemned the Iranian rocket attacks against Israeli forces, and said we strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself against Iranian aggression.

The Prime Minister noted our statement calling on Iran to refrain from any further attacks, and for calm on all sides.

They agreed it was vital for the international community to continue working together to counter Iran’s destabilising regional activity, and for Russia to use its influence in Syria to prevent further Iranian attacks.