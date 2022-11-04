PM call with Prime Minister Morawiecki of Poland: 4 November 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki this morning to discuss how the UK and Poland could continue to bolster the security of NATO’s eastern flank.

The Prime Minister said Poland’s leadership in Europe following the invasion of Ukraine had stood out, and underlined the close alignment between the UK and Poland on international security and many other issues.

Discussing the situation in Belarus, the Prime Minister said the UK was keeping a close watch on developments and stood by Poland in the face of continued Russian aggression.

As part of deterrence efforts across the eastern flank, the UK was increasing the capability of its forces, and had increased activity with the Joint Expeditionary Force in the Baltic region, the Prime Minister added.

Both agreed on the need to send a continued strong signal to Putin that intimidation would not work.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to deepening the strong defence and security links between the UK and Poland, which he said would benefit the security of both countries, and Europe as a whole.