PM call with Prime Minister Modi of India: 3 November 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, this afternoon.

The leaders discussed the deeply distressing situation in the Middle East and condemned Hamas’s attacks on Israel. They reiterated that Hamas did not represent the Palestinian people and reflected on the need to deescalate tensions in the wider region.

The Prime Minister also underscored the importance of protecting innocent civilians in Gaza and ensuring aid was able to flow into the country.

Turning to the friendship between the UK and India, the leaders discussed recent progress on Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

They agreed on the importance of securing an ambitious deal that benefitted both sides.

Finally, the leaders discussed the ongoing Cricket World Cup being held in India. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the strong performance of the India team and said he hoped England would have more luck during their test series in India in January.