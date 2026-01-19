PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy and Prime Minister Carney of Canada: 19 January 2026

The Prime Minister had further calls with leaders this evening. He spoke to Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni and Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

Reiterating his position, the Prime Minister was clear that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. He said that it was in everybody’s interests to go further to deliver on Arctic security and that the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO.

He was clear as well that the use of tariffs against allies for pursuing collective security is completely wrong.

The Prime Minister continued to underline the need to continue the good progress with allies to end the war in Ukraine, and to maintain steadfast support in the face of continued Russian aggression.