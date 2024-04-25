PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 25 April 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this morning.
The Prime Minister reflected on his visit to Europe this week and the leaders discussed recent visits by the Home Secretary James Cleverly and Foreign Secretary David Cameron to Italy, highlighting the strength of the UK-Italy bilateral relationship.
The leaders discussed the magnitude of the illegal migration challenge and underlined the importance of European collaboration on tackling this issue.
Both leaders said they look forward to discussing the shared global challenge of illegal migration at the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit in Italy in June and the European Political Community meeting in the UK in July.