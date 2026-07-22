PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 22 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, this evening.

The leaders began by discussing the Prime Minister’s domestic agenda, including his plans to build more homes for families across the country, and reindustrialise to drive good growth in every postcode.

They also discussed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) and welcomed Canada joining as an observer.

The Prime Minister said it was exciting that GCAP was moving to the next phase, adding that it would bring highly skilled jobs and opportunities to all partner nations.

The Prime Minister also set out his desire to make progress on a closer relationship with Europe and updated on plans to work towards a UK-EU Summit later in the year.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.