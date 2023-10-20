PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 20 October 2023
The Prime Minister held a call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni this evening while returning from his trip to the Middle East.
He updated Prime Minister Meloni on his meetings with regional leaders over the past two days.
Both leaders agreed on the need to work together to stop terrorism, protect civilian life and avoid the situation evolving into a wider regional conflict.
They said they would stay in contact in the days and weeks ahead to coordinate diplomatic efforts.