PM call with Prime Minister Meloni of Italy: 2 February 2024
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni earlier today.
They discussed ongoing UK – Italy collaboration to tackle criminal people smuggling gangs and deal with illegal migration.
The Prime Minister noted the passage of the Italy-Albania agreement, and leaders agreed to continue working closely together to develop innovative partnerships across Europe and with countries along the migration route.
The Prime Minister welcomed the agreement of a new European Union funding package for Ukraine, following the UK’s commitment of £2.5 billion in military assistance last month, stressing the importance of maintaining international support for Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression.
They also discussed wider UK-Italy defence and security cooperation, including the successful Global Combat Air Programme to develop next-generation fighter jets.