PM call with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland: 9 August 2019

The Prime Minister received a congratulatory call from Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The leaders agreed to continue to strengthen the deep relationship between the UK and Poland. On security matters, they discussed the current tensions in the Persian Gulf, Russia’s destabilising activity, and the work we do together through NATO.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister outlined that we would prefer to leave with a deal, and that he will approach negotiations with the EU with great energy and in the spirit of friendship. But it would require the EU to change its stance to remove the anti-democratic backstop. He emphasised that the UK will be leaving the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances and preparations were taking place to do so.

He also reiterated our firm commitment that the rights and freedoms of the 3.2 million EU nationals in the UK will be protected in all scenarios – including valued Polish nationals.