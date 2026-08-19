PM call with Prime Minister Luxon of New Zealand: 19 August 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, today.

The two leaders began by discussing their shared commitment to delivering change for people that will ease the pressures of everyday life.

The leaders discussed opportunities to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen trade ties between the two nations.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Luxon for New Zealand’s continued support in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion and welcomed New Zealand’s contribution to the Coalition of the Willing. He looked forward to continuing to work closely together to increase pressure on Russia.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.