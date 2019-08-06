PM call with Prime Minister Löfven of Sweden: 26 July 2019

The Prime Minister received a call of congratulation from Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The leaders agreed to work together to intensify our bilateral partnership in areas such as trade, security and defence, and on foreign policy. They discussed Iran’s illegal seizure of the British-flagged, Swedish-owned Stena Impero in the Persian Gulf and said that the ship must be released.

On Brexit, the Prime Minister reiterated the message he delivered in the House of Commons: that the Withdrawal Agreement has been rejected three times by Parliament and will not pass in its current form so – if the EU wants a deal – it needs to change its stance. Any deal must involve the abolition of the anti-democratic backstop. The UK is making all necessary preparations to leave the EU on 31 October whatever the circumstances.

They agreed on the importance of ensuring the rights of Swedish citizens in Britain and British citizens in Sweden after Brexit.