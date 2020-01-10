PM call with Prime Minister Löfven of Sweden: 10 January 2020

The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister Löfven of Sweden.

The leaders expressed condolences to all those who lost loved ones on the Ukraine International Airlines flight – including from the UK and Sweden.

They agreed that there must now be a full, transparent investigation and committed to work closely together and with other international partners to ensure the families of the victims get the answers they deserve.

They also underlined the importance of the continued fight against the shared threat from Daesh and urgent de-escalation in the region.