PM call with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden: 7 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, this morning.

The two leaders discussed the importance of the UK-Sweden relationship, both bilaterally and through the Joint Expeditionary Force and NATO to protect shared interests.

Russia’s ongoing aggression, both in Ukraine and through hybrid attacks in Europe, emphasised the importance of that close relationship, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister reflected on his recent visit to Ukraine, and thanked Prime Minister Kristersson for Sweden’s strong support, especially as Russia stepped up its egregious attacks.

The leaders also discussed opportunities to drive growth between the UK and Sweden, including through Rolls Royce’s delivery of Swedish Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). It was a good example of how both countries could work together to deliver highly skilled jobs and support Sweden’s plans to deliver clean, reliable and secure power, the Prime Minister added.

Finally, the leaders discussed the UK’s ambition to get closer to the European Union. The Prime Minister said he was focused on driving a closer relationship that was delivered for people in both the UK and Europe, increasing security, boosting opportunity and supporting growth.

The leaders looked forward to meeting soon.