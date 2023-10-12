PM meeting with Prime Minister Kristersson of Sweden: 13 October 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson ahead of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) Summit in Gotland today.

Meeting onboard HMS Diamond, the Prime Minister thanked the Swedish Prime Minister for hosting the summit. The leaders discussed the Strategic Partnership they will sign later this afternoon, and the Prime Minister said it showed how the friendship between the UK and Sweden had accelerated and deepened in recent years.

Discussing shared European challenges such as energy security and illegal migration, the leaders agreed on the importance of working together to find common solutions.

Reflecting on the war in Ukraine, the leaders reiterated the international community’s steadfast support for Ukrainian sovereignty. They discussed how partners could continue to most effectively support Ukraine’s progress, including in the Black Sea.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Israel. The Prime Minister updated on the UK’s military package deploying to the region in the coming days. The Royal Navy ships and RAF aircraft would support partners throughout the region to promote stability, he added. Both leaders agreed on the importance of the international community working together to relieve any humanitarian impact.

The leaders looked forward to speaking to their JEF partners later in the day.