Press release
PM call with Prime Minister Khan: 17 August 2018
Prime Minister Theresa May spoke with Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan today.
A Downing Street spokesperson said:
The Prime Minister spoke to the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday.
The Prime Minister congratulated him on his party’s success in Pakistan’s elections and on his new position.
They agreed to work together to build on the good relations between the UK and Pakistan in a wide range of areas, including security cooperation, anti-corruption, and bilateral trade.
Prime Minister Theresa May noted the importance of Pakistan delivering on its commitments to strengthen institutions responsible for upholding the rule of law, and to advance the rights of women and minorities.
They looked forward to meeting in person soon.