PM meeting with Prime Minister Kallas of Estonia: 19 December 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held talks with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas today, following the JEF Summit in Riga.

Speaking on the plane from Latvia to Estonia, the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s commitment to Estonia’s security as its NATO framework nation and said he was pleased we had been able to increase the lethality of the battlegroup that remained in Tapa, which sent a strong deterrence message to Russia.

Turning to the trade and technology relationship, the Prime Minister said he was delighted to be able to sign the agreement of a Tech Partnership between the UK and Estonia today. It was important like-minded, technologically advanced countries like the UK and Estonia continued to strengthen cooperation in technology fields, he added.

The leaders both looked forward to visiting troops in Tapa together this afternoon.