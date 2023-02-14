PM call with Prime Minister Jugnauth of Mauritius: 14 February 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, this morning.
The leaders reflected on the strong and historic relationship between the UK and Mauritius, as close Commonwealth partners.
The Prime Minister welcomed opportunities to work even more closely together, including on tackling regional and global security challenges and growing trade and investment.
They also covered the ongoing negotiations on the exercise of sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory / the Chagos Archipelago.