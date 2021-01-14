PM call with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte: 14 January 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this afternoon.

They discussed their countries’ responses to the coronavirus pandemic and their progress rolling out vaccinations.

The leaders welcomed the ‘year of UK-Italian presidencies’ as the UK prepares to host the G7, Italy prepares to host the G20 and both our countries work in partnership on the COP26 Summit. They agreed this offered a unique opportunity for the UK and Italy to intensify cooperation on shared priorities, particularly defeating coronavirus and building back better from the pandemic.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for countries to link their economic recovery to efforts to tackle climate change, ensuring that we have a more prosperous planet.

The leaders discussed the current situation in Libya. The Prime Minister underlined the UK’s continued support for the UN-led political process.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Conte looked forward to meeting in person soon to enhance the bilateral UK-Italy relationship further.