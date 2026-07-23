PM call with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 23 July 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, today.

The two leaders discussed the Prime Minister’s vision for the UK, including giving people at home breathing space from the cost of living. The Prime Minister outlined his determination to improve living standards and make life easier for people across the UK.

Turning to defence and security, the Prime Minister underscored the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine. He also highlighted his ambition to deepen UK-Denmark defence cooperation, particularly on maritime issues. He reiterated the UK’s stance on Greenland and that its future should only be determined by the people of Greenland and Denmark.

The Prime Minister set out his desire to strengthen collaboration between the UK and the European Union. He added that he had asked his team to work towards a UK-EU Summit later this year as an opportunity to demonstrate a united European approach to shared challenges.

On migration, the Prime Minister noted that the UK has learnt a great deal from Denmark’s approach and welcomed the close cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.