PM call with Prime Minister Frederiksen of Denmark: 20 September 2026

The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, this morning.

The two leaders began by discussing their upcoming visits to New York for the UN General Assembly. The Prime Minister said he would use the trip to drive forward work on issues that matter to people at home, including reducing the cost of living through greater global stability and delivering security for people through closer international partnerships.

Turning to defence and security, the two leaders discussed the forthcoming signing of a new deal to strengthen security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area between the US, Greenland and Denmark this week.

They welcomed the US’ commitment to the region and underlined the strategic and shared importance of the High North for Euro-Atlantic security.

The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Frederiksen and the Kingdom of Denmark on negotiating a deal benefitting the US, Greenland and Denmark, and said he would pass on his congratulations to President Trump.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he hoped to make further progress with partners on stepping up support for Ukraine during UNGA and in the coming weeks.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.