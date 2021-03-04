PM call with Prime Minister Draghi of Italy: 4 March 2021

The Prime Minister spoke to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi this afternoon.

The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Draghi on his recent appointment and both leaders agreed there were big opportunities to enhance the UK-Italy bilateral relationship, particularly in a year where the UK is hosting the G7, Italy is hosting the G20 and our countries are partnering to host COP26.

The leaders discussed the important role the G7 and G20 will play in helping the international community build back better from the coronavirus pandemic. They agreed on the importance of a coordinated agenda between the two summits to learn lessons from the pandemic, roll out the coronavirus vaccine around the world and prepare for future pandemics.

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Draghi also talked about the important role this year’s COP26 Summit will play in preserving and delivering on the Paris Agreement.

The Prime Minister highlighted the UK, Italy and Sweden’s cooperation on our Future Combat Air System as an example how our relationship is working to make our people safer and our societies more prosperous.

On Libya, the leaders agreed they were closely aligned on the situation in the country and resolved to work together to support the new interim executive and build a more peaceful and stable future for Libya.

The Prime Minister and Minister Draghi looked forward to meeting in person soon.